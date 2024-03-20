The City Rail Link is almost done with the new stations shaping up. Video / Corey Fleming / City Rail Link

Six youths, including an 11-year-old, have been arrested after slamming a stolen car into vehicles waiting at an Auckland intersection.

Auckland City Central area commander inspector Grant Tetzlaff said police responded to the crash on Great North and Ponsonby Rds at 6.45pm yesterday.

“A vehicle was seen to be travelling at speed through the intersection where the driver has lost control and crashed into a stationary vehicle, which was waiting at the lights.

“The vehicle has then crashed into a further two stationary vehicles before coming to a stop.”

The group of youths then fled the area on foot towards Karangahape Rd, but were taken into custody by police a short time later.

Several emergency services responded to the scene to assist the members of the public but no one was injured.

Tetzlaff said it was “extremely lucky” no one was injured.

“This was a fast-moving incident, which could have ended in many different scenarios.”

Two 16-year-olds, one of whom was the driver, have been charged and will appear in court today.

Police will be opposing the bail of the driver.

The four others, aged between 11 and 17, have been referred to Youth Aid.

“Police are providing support to those members of the public impacted and we hope the quick arrests following this incident are reassuring that police will not tolerate these actions in our community.”

The vehicles involved have received extensive damage and the offending vehicle was allegedly stolen from an address in Parnell.