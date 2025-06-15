Advertisement
Six-year-old believed among two dead after boat capsizes off Taranaki

RNZ
Nearby boaties, including off-duty volunteers, brought the victims to shore. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

One of the two people who died when a boat capsized off the coast of South Taranaki is believed to have been a 6-year-old.

Three people were on board the boat when it got into trouble off Pātea on Sunday morning.

and their bodies were recovered about 11.30am.

