Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Nearby boaties, including off-duty volunteers, brought the victims to shore. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

One of the two people who died when a boat capsized off the coast of South Taranaki is believed to have been a 6-year-old.

Three people were on board the boat when it got into trouble off Pātea on Sunday morning.

rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/patea-tragedy-two-dead-one-in-hospital-after-boat-capsizes/5VFDTVXUYNAAPELJZQ56NPUGSI/">Two people died and their bodies were recovered about 11.30am.

A third person was taken to hospital.