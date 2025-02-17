- Six Wellington City Council social housing complexes with over 300 homes are deemed earthquake-prone.
- Tenants will be rehomed as needed for strengthening work, with information sessions provided.
- The council aims to complete the work promptly with minimal disruption to tenants.
By Nick James, RNZ
Six Wellington City Council social housing complexes that include more than 300 homes have been deemed earthquake-prone.
The council recently commissioned seismic and risk assessments for its council blocks that showed parts of the properties are below the 34% of the New Building Standard (NBS) required.
The complexes affected are the Berkeley Dallard apartments in Mt Cook, the Daniell St apartments in Newtown, the Hanson Court apartments in Newtown, the Kōtuku apartments in Evans Bay, the Whare Ahuru Flats in Thorndon and the Pukehinau flats in Aro Valley.