Te Toi Mahana, which manages the tenancies at the properties, had informed tenants that earthquake-strengthening work would be carried out.

The council said the apartments could still be lived in under the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Enterprise’s seismic risk guidance.

Tenants will be rehomed when required for work to take place and Te Toi Mahana will host information sessions at impacted properties, so tenants can ask questions and talk face-to-face with staff.

The sessions will be followed up with a meeting that explains the timelines of the projects at the various buildings.

Council chief infrastructure officer Jenny Chetwynd said they appreciated the uncertainty the announcement could cause and the council was committed to promptly completing the work with minimal disruption to tenants.

Te Toi Mahana general manager Tenancy Daniel Tai said tenants would be supported throughout the process.

Earthquake-Prone Building Notices will be displayed at the entrances to the buildings.

It comes after firefighters battled to put out a fire in the Pukehinau flats yesterday afternoon.