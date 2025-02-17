Advertisement
Six Wellington social housing buildings earthquake-prone

RNZ
The Hanson Court apartments in Newtown, Wellington. Photo / Wellington City Council

  • Six Wellington City Council social housing complexes with over 300 homes are deemed earthquake-prone.
  • Tenants will be rehomed as needed for strengthening work, with information sessions provided.
  • The council aims to complete the work promptly with minimal disruption to tenants.

By Nick James, RNZ

Six Wellington City Council social housing complexes that include more than 300 homes have been deemed earthquake-prone.

The council recently commissioned seismic and risk assessments for its council blocks that showed parts of the properties are below the 34% of the New Building Standard (NBS) required.

The complexes affected are the Berkeley Dallard apartments in Mt Cook, the Daniell St apartments in Newtown, the Hanson Court apartments in Newtown, the Kōtuku apartments in Evans Bay, the Whare Ahuru Flats in Thorndon and the Pukehinau flats in Aro Valley.

Te Toi Mahana, which manages the tenancies at the properties, had informed tenants that earthquake-strengthening work would be carried out.

The council said the apartments could still be lived in under the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Enterprise’s seismic risk guidance.

Tenants will be rehomed when required for work to take place and Te Toi Mahana will host information sessions at impacted properties, so tenants can ask questions and talk face-to-face with staff.

The sessions will be followed up with a meeting that explains the timelines of the projects at the various buildings.

Council chief infrastructure officer Jenny Chetwynd said they appreciated the uncertainty the announcement could cause and the council was committed to promptly completing the work with minimal disruption to tenants.

Te Toi Mahana general manager Tenancy Daniel Tai said tenants would be supported throughout the process.

Earthquake-Prone Building Notices will be displayed at the entrances to the buildings.

It comes after firefighters battled to put out a fire in the Pukehinau flats yesterday afternoon.

