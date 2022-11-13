Shane Edwards went missing from his Tokoroa home on May 14. Photo / Supplied

Shane Edwards went missing from his Tokoroa home on May 14. Photo / Supplied

The brother of a man missing for six months says it is "likely" he travelled in a car the day he went missing and is pleading for information from anyone who may have seen him.

Shane Edwards, 43, "vanished" from his Tokoroa home on May 14 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Edwards was living with his partner Alvina Smith and three of their four children, who were all at home when he was last seen.

Police confirmed Edwards is still missing. However, they had no information about what happened after he disappeared from his home that day.

Dr Michael Edwards, Shane's brother, said there had not been any breakthroughs yet. Photo / Mead Norton

Shane's brother, Dr Michael Edwards, said the family were seeking public support and awareness in Taupō, Tūrangi, Taihape and the Rangitikei and Ruapehu district areas.

Dr Edwards said there had not yet been any breakthroughs - "We're still looking for Shane."

He said he believed it was "unlikely" he had travelled by foot and it was "likely" he had travelled in a car.

However, his brother did not have a car and only had a pushbike, which was left at his Tokoroa home.

"It's highly unlikely he's walked off and gone astray."

Dr Edwards said "maybe" a friend had picked him up from the house.

"If anyone saw him that day or picked him up on the day, please contact police that might be able to assist in this case."

Police are seeking any information and sightings of 43-year-old Shane Edwards. Photo / Supplied

Dr Edwards said his brother's disappearance was "highly unlikely" to be mental health related, because he had not shown any "red flags" or any signs of mental health issues.

"We miss him dearly ... we love him so much and we just want to see him come back.

"We want to find Shane."

Edwards has been described as being lean with a slim build, 1.8-1.85m tall. He has dark, short, spiky hair, brown eyes and olive-to-white-coloured skin. He was wearing a brown Swanndri jersey with a tinge of green, light-blue jeans, black Converse Chuck Taylor shoes and a black beanie at the time of disappearance.

He had Alvina tattooed on his right forearm. He also had a tā moko on his upper back and a koru behind his left ear.

Detective Sergeant David Whitecliffe-Davies said police did not have any evidence he was travelling in a car the day he went missing.

"Our information is he was at home the majority of the day up until he went missing, we have no information of what happened after that."

Whitecliffe-Davies confirmed Edwards was still missing and there were no updates at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and reference police file number 220518/6338.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers on

0800 555 111 or through their website.