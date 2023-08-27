Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 this afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 this afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Six people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Waikato this afternoon.

Police responded to the crash on State Highway 3 near Troopers Road, Te Mapara at 3:45pm.

There have been six injuries, including one moderate to serious, one moderate, and four minor ones.

The road was blocked but is now clear.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency reported on social media the road was closed due to a helicopter landing.

“Expect delays through the area and consider alternative routes where possible,” the agency wrote.