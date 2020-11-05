Six firework call outs for Christchurch firefighters

Photo / NZH

Fire crews in Christchurch were called to six fires overnight.

It has been a relatively quiet Guy Fawkes night around the country.

Fire and Emergency said it had just three fireworks-related call-outs in Auckland, where the wet weather kept many troublemakers at home.

Crews were slightly busier in Christchurch, with six call-outs during the night.

It was a particularly quiet night in the lower North Island, with one call-out in Whanganui, and one call-out in Wellington.

Fire and Emergency in Christchurch said they have had far fewer fireworks callouts this week compared to last year.

Guy Fawkes night is a typically busy period for fire crews.

Senior fire risk management officer, Bruce Irvine, was urging Cantabrians to be extra cautious last night, with temperatures today reaching 27 degrees.

"We've had a beautiful day..it's very muggy and warm," he said.

However, he said there had been only four fireworks-related callouts in Canterbury this week ahead of Guy Fawkes night, far fewer than last year.

"We had more fires last year than we've had this year...but I think we've had fewer active fireworks over the last three days."

"I think people are taking a much more cautious approach, perhaps not spending the money on fireworks," he said.

"I think people are becoming less tolerant."

Irvine urged people to consider going to public events if they want to see fireworks, or if they want to use them at home, to be careful.

"We have a green tinge in the [Port] Hills, a green tinge in gardens...that early rain in the week was fantastic, but that doesn't mean things won't change.

"Bring out the sprinkler, wet down the grass where you are going to do it."

He said fire volunteers were on a "heightened state of readiness", with crews likely to be at stations instead of at home this evening.