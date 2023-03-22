Six fire crews fight blaze at West Auckland warehouse

Anti-trans activist given the green light to enter New Zealand, house sales plummet to a 40-year low and just how bad is the education crisis in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Six fire crews have battled a blaze in a warehouse in West Auckland this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald they responded to a report of a two-storey workshop on fire on Riverbank Rd, New Lynn at 7.42am.

“At the height of the fire crew transmitted a second alarm at that time there were six fire engines. Currently, there are three crews in attendance.

“The fire was at the front of the building and has been contained.

“We are not aware of any injuries and all personnel are accounted for.”

The spokesperson said they were yet to establish what caused the fire.

A Wish Construction staff member told the Herald he could see at least three to four fire engines on the street outside the business.

“I am not aware of what happened but I saw some fire trucks.”



