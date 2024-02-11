Scammers use fake video of famous scientist to sell snake oil pills, giant cavity under Tauranga road leads to work-from-home request, and a marathon Wellington Council meeting will decide what projects are on the chopping block. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Newstalk ZB

A six-car crash on State Highway 22 north of Paerāta in Pukekohe forced all the lanes to close, causing commuter chaos while emergency services worked to free those involved.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi posted online that all lanes of SH22 north of Paerāta between Crown Road and Glenbrook Rd have now been reopened after being closed for more than an hour.

UPDATE - 9:40AM

This section of #SH22 north of Paerata is now OPEN. Thank you for your patience this morning. ^HJ https://t.co/ENmLKz08oE — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 11, 2024

The agency asked motorists to consider delaying their commute and expect serious delays.

Auckland Transport said bus route 394 was detoured.

“All bus stops on Paerāta Rd between Heights and Glenbrook Drive, as well as all stops on Jonah Lomu Drive missed, due to detour,” the agency reported on social media.

Due to car crash, Paerata Road is blocked in both directions. Bus route 394 will be detoured until further notice. All bus stops on Paerata Rd between Heights & Glenbrook Drive, as well as all stops on Jonah Lomu Drive missed, due to detour. Expect delays. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/W7s6HVT4pr — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 11, 2024

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said in statement that two fire trucks were at the scene. Crews with rescue gear are working to free one “partially trapped” person.

Earlier, a nearby three-vehicle crash blocked a lane on the southern motorway.

Police said the crash on State Highway 1 near Ramarama occurred at 5.30am. A lane was blocked for nearly two hours but has since reopened.

There were no serious injuries.