The mother of four from the Moreton Bay region was stabbed multiple times. Her partner died after setting fire to their home. Video / 9 News

WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

The partner of a New Zealand woman killed in Australia was allowed to leave a mental health unit just days before he stabbed her to death at their Queensland home.

Anaru Ormond, 32, killed Siva Auvae, 31, on Saturday afternoon before setting fire to their house and suffering critical injuries in the blaze.

He died on Sunday.

The Courier-Mail reports that Ormond was taken into mental health care at The Prince Charles Hospital on December 3 by police but left after only two days.

Four days later he stabbed the mother of his four children to death.

Anaru Ormond and Siva Auvae. Photo / Facebook

A spokeswoman for the local health authority, Metro North Health, told the Courier-Mail that they will undertake a review of Ormond’s care but said “early investigations indicate the treatment was in accordance with relevant clinical guidelines”.

They said that they were legally unable to hold voluntary patients for treatment against their will and said they were unable to say any more because the matter was before the coroner.

“Metro North Health sends its condolences to the family of those involved at this incredibly difficult time,” they added.

Queensland Police confirmed to the Courier-Mail that Ormond was taken to the Petrie Police Station on December 3 and he was placed under an Emergency Examination Authority (EEA).

Queensland Health states that an EEA is a legal mechanism where a person may be taken involuntarily to a health facility if they are at immediate risk of serious harm due to “major disturbance in the person’s mental capacity”.

The initial order lasts for six hours, but may be extended for up to another six hours.

Ormond was reportedly taken to The Prince Charles under this order and was admitted to the hospital.

Family say Ormond’s mental health was ‘an extreme case’

In a statement posted to Facebook, Ormond’s family claimed that Auvae had noticed a decline in his mental health and said she had reached out to them for help. After an episode where he left his family as they drove to Brisbane for help, Ormond’s family his brother found him “in bad shape” and took him to the police station, where he was then taken to hospital.

“He was to stay for a minimum of two weeks as we were told he was an extreme case,” the statement said.

The family claim he showed signs of improvement after two days and was released with instructions to continue taking medication.

“No one could have predicted what had happened,” they wrote. “His mental state deteriorated so quickly we wrongly assumed we had time on our side.

“No drugs or alcohol were involved. Just the health professionals we are told to trust. Sorry our brother and sister, you guys pleaded for help so many times but we failed.”

Siva Auvae was stabbed to death by her partner in Karrangur, Brisbane on December 9. Photo / Givealittle

Friends say Siva Auvae’s death was a ‘big shock’

A life-long friend of Auvae says her death is a “big shock”.

Brittany Haretuku, who grew up with Auvae in West Auckland, told NZME they maintained regular contact via social media, including a two-hour face-to-face call around three weeks ago.

“It’s a big shock. I’ve known her since she was 5 years old,” she said.

Haretuku said she and Auvae were close when they attended Kelston Girls’ College together as teenagers. Auvae would have been celebrating her 32nd birthday on Christmas Day.

Haretuku said Auvae had moved to Australia around seven years ago, living with her partner and their children in Sydney and Queensland.

She said she feels “so sorry” for the four children, the eldest aged about 9, the youngest not yet a year old.

Tributes online from heartbroken family and friends have called Auvae a beautiful soul and a wonderful mother.

One woman called her “the most loving, beautiful, kind person I have had the pleasure to know”.

Another said her mother and siblings were struggling to come to terms with their loss and were doing everything to get Auvae home to Aotearoa.

“Can only imagine what your poor babies are going through.”

A Givealittle fundraiser set up by Auvae’s family to help with the costs of bringing the young mum back to New Zealand and helping her “beautiful children” has raised over $25,000.