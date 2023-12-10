Siva Auvae, 31, was stabbed to death by her partner in Karrangur, Brisbane on December 9. Photo / Givealittle

Siva Auvae, 31, was stabbed to death by her partner in Karrangur, Brisbane on December 9. Photo / Givealittle

WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

A New Zealand mother of four young children has died in Brisbane after being stabbed in what police believe was a domestic violence incident.

The woman is reportedly Siva Auvae, a New Zealand national who was living in Brisbane with her children and her partner.

Neighbours have described to local media seeing Auvae run screaming from the house on Frances Court in Kallangur, being chased by a man before collapsing about 400m away.

When emergency services arrived a nearby house was ablaze, police said. The man was found about an hour later with serious injuries from the fire - he died in hospital on Sunday.

Local resident Kiana Jeffrey told the Courier Mail she was having a barbecue with her family when she saw a house was on fire. She ran up the driveway to see a woman face down in the road.

”I just remember seeing her blood everywhere, on the driveway there was a big puddle and all the police just came flying,” she said.

A Givealittle fundraiser, which has not yet been approved, has been set up by Auvae’s cousin to help with the costs of bringing the young mum back to New Zealand and helping her “beautiful children”.

The fundraising page says Auvae’s 32nd birthday would have been on Christmas Day.

“She was living in Australia with her four beautiful children and partner and her youngest baby is not even a year old.

“Her whanau here in New Zealand are doing everything they can to find out more details surrounding her death and the events leading up.”

Three crime scenes have been set up on Frances Court and police are calling for any information or dashcam footage from the night.

Nobody else is being sought over the deaths.

❤️SHE MATTERS: SIVA AUVAE!❤️ Dear RED HEARTERS! Please share a ❤️ for mum-of-four Siva Auvae, Siva was killed at her... Posted by The RED HEART Campaign on Saturday, December 9, 2023

At a press conference on Sunday, Detective Inspector David Harbison from Moreton Police said police were continuing to investigate a domestic violence-related homicide, the Courier Mail reported.

Harbison said it was too early to make comment in regards to the history of domestic violence.

The pair were in a long-term relationship and had recently moved from New South Wales.

”I can state there are no current domestic violence orders in New South Wales or Queensland,” he said.

Queensland Police had received no calls for service to the address prior to the fire, he said.

It appeared the man had deliberately lit the fire after Auvae was stabbed.

Harbison told media the scene was confronting for police and the public. There was no danger to the public.