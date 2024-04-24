University of Waikato Chancellor Sir Anand Satyanand, Sir Paul Adams and vice-chancellor Alister Jones. Photo / shot360

He started life in a state house, built a successful career, became a philanthropist, was made a knight and entered the Business Hall of Fame.

Now Tauranga’s Sir Paul Adams has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Waikato.

“You can be immensely proud,” he told fellow graduates yesterday as he wished them all the best for future studies or starting another “exciting time” in their life.

Lady Cheryl Adams and Sir Paul Adams after the graduation ceremony. Photo / shot360

He shared how he started his journey on the back foot and how encouraged by his mother he put himself himself through polytech and university, where he gained qualifications in civil engineering and business management.

That kickstarted a career spanning 50 years where he has been instrumental in shaping the commercial and residential construction sectors, fostering joint venture partnerships and spearheading numerous building projects that have significantly shaped the region’s infrastructure.

Adams said the university’s Tauranga campus, opened in 2019, was a critical part of continuing growth in the city and increasing student numbers would add vibrancy.

“As city amenities continue to develop and revitalise it would put demands on our city council to match amenities available in other university cities. This will speed up and enhance Tauranga’s reputation as a great city to live work, study and play.”

The University of Waikato was currently establishing a business case with the Ministry of Health for a new regional medical school at the Hamilton campus - that could also open gateways.

“It will also provide a real opportunity for undergraduate degrees in Tauranga that will become a pathway to a medical degree.”

Adams has a close affinity with the university and the Tauranga Campus. He was on the University Foundation Board and has been a University Council member and chair of the Campus Development Committee.

He said the Honorary Doctorate was a surprise and “unexpected”.

“I’ve had quite a bit to do with the university. I was not expecting any kind of award. I was humbled and honoured to be the first recipient of an Honorary Doctorate Degree conferred at Tauranga Campus, University of Waikato”

“I feel proud and it was also great being there with the graduates.”

An Honorary Doctorate was the university’s most prestigious honour.

University of Waikato vice-chancellor professor Neil Quigley said it was in recognition of Adams’ substantial and ongoing contributions to the university, the Bay of Plenty and beyond.

“Sir Paul’s commitment to the university has been transformative. His leadership has been instrumental in the establishment of the university’s Tauranga campus and the Adams Centre for High Performance in Mount Maunganui.”

Career highlights

New Zealand Business Hall of Fame laureate inducted in 2023.

Knighthood for services to philanthropy and community in 2019.

Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit in 2015, for services to business and philanthropy.

Director of IHC; inaugural chairman of Accessible Properties; founding trustee of Tauranga Boys’ College; life member, patron and former trustee of Waipuna Hospice; Tē Tuinga Whānau Support Trust patron; founding director and life member of Priority One; and councillor of University of Waikato. Former board member of Correspondence School Te Kura.

2013 Westpac Business Leader of the Year in the Bay of Plenty.

Carrus Corporation executive chairman; developer of more than 10,000 residential, commercial and industrial lots over the past 40 years. Owner of the largest kiwifruit orchard and management company, including post-harvest facilities in NZ in the 1980s with 50 orchards and 10 packhouses and cool stores.

Owner and developer of many significant commercial and industrial building developments around the North Island.

Carmen Hall is a news director for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, covering business and general news. She has been a Voyager Media Awards winner and a journalist for 25 years.



