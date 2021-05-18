Website of the Year

New Zealand|Politics

Sir Michael Cullen: Māori, Pākehā and politics - are we ready for a partnership society?

National leader Judith Collins adheres to a now thoroughly outdated interpretation of the Treaty of Waitangi, writes Sir Michael Cullen. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Sir Michael Cullen

OPINION:

It was always going to happen. Over recent decades, whenever the National Party is in big political trouble in Opposition, it reaches deep and pulls out some version of the race card. This may

