Sir Mark Todd's suspension 'a bit of a joke' - animal rights body Safe

An animal rights organisation says Sir Mark Todd's hitting a horse with a tree branch nine times amounts to cruelty, and a four-month ban is a slap on the wrist. Photo / Photosport

An animal rights organisation says Sir Mark Todd's hitting a horse with a tree branch nine times amounts to cruelty, and a four-month ban is a slap on the wrist. Photo / Photosport

An animal rights organisation says Sir Mark Todd's hitting a horse with a tree branch nine times amounts to cruelty, and a four-month ban is a slap on the wrist.

The British Horseracing Authority gave the equestrian a four-month suspension for hitting the horse during a training session which was captured on video.

Two months of the suspension are being served at a later date, so Todd - having served two months of an interim suspension - can return to training immediately.

Spokesman for animal rights organisation Safe, Will Applebe, said the ban wasn't long enough for unacceptable behaviour like this.

"It's a bit of a joke really. It's a slap on the wrist. Now he's essentially back to business as usual," Appelbe said.

"It was pretty disturbing to be honest. It was completely out of line... It begs the question for how long Mark Todd was treating horses this way."

Authorities didn't appear to be too perturbed about it, Appelbe said.

"The British Horseracing Authority has commented that Todd would have likely damaged the reputation of the industry. I have to say they're not exactly helping matters with this ban."

Appelbe said we ought to think more widely about how we treat horses.

"There's a wider discussion that ought to be had here which is the use of whips in equestrian sport... I think their day is done. I don't think whips should be used at all on horses."

Todd has apologised for his actions.