Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Politics

Sir John Key on White House visits, Obama, Biden and balancing US, China relationships

11 minutes to read
Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

Former Prime Minister John Key says a White House visit for Jacinda Ardern will be critical to ensure the partnership with the US does not "drift" at a time it's becoming harder to balance the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.