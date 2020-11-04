Website of the Year

New Zealand|Politics

Sir John Key: Now I finally understand why voters like Trump

3 minutes to read

President Donald Trump is an outsider, unafraid to say it as he sees it, writes Sir John Key. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By: Sir John Key

OPINION

Last Sunday, at home in Auckland, I spent an hour watching on TV as President Trump gave one of his many rallies in Pennsylvania.

It was probably the first time I had watched a

