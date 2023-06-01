Sir Graham Lowe. Photo / Wayne Drought, File

OPINION

As an individual who has dedicated a significant portion of my life to the world of the rugby league, I know the importance of strategic decision-making, effective leadership, and the pursuit of success.

These qualities are not only essential in the realm of sports but also in various aspects of life, including governance and administration.

That brings me to the current situation surrounding the Mayor of Auckland, Wayne Brown, and his proposal to sell the Auckland Council’s shares in the Auckland airport.

First and foremost, it is crucial to acknowledge that every decision made by a leader should be grounded in careful analysis and consideration of its long-term impact.

Selling the council’s shares in the Auckland airport is no exception.

The arrivals hall at Auckland International Airport. Photo / Alex Burton, File

In the world of rugby league, I have witnessed countless instances where short-term gains and immediate fixes have resulted in long-term setbacks. It is a trap that leaders must avoid falling into.

It is a mistake to think that the Mayor’s proposal falls into this category.

On the contrary, this move will provide wide-ranging, long-term benefits to the Auckland Council.

One benefit is that rate rises will be kept to a minimum. Interest payments on the council’s debt will be significantly reduced, which will help bridge budget gaps and reduce the dependency on rate increases to fund essential council services.

The council will safeguard financial stability and create a more sustainable financial framework by reducing reliance on borrowing.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown prepares to speak with the media about his proposed budget. Photo / Michael Craig

Importantly, the sale of the shares helps avoid cuts to council spending on vital services and infrastructure that Aucklanders require.

The mayor’s approach balances responsible financial management and meeting the needs of our communities.

Some people are worried about losing control of a strategic asset. They don’t need to worry.

The council holds regulatory powers that can be utilised to safeguard the strategic direction and operations of the airport. These powers enable the council to protect the interests of Auckland and its communities, ensuring that the airport operates according to our city’s vision and values.

By exercising these regulatory powers, the council can ensure that the airport’s development considers the needs of our growing population, sustainability goals, and economic aspirations.

Also, the council owns substantial amounts of land surrounding the airport, enabling influence to shape the future development of this vital infrastructure hub.

This ownership ensures that the airport’s growth aligns with the best interests of Auckland and its residents.

As a proud advocate for change and one of the many individuals who voted for change in the last local elections, I stand alongside Mayor Wayne Brown in pursuing a different path for Auckland.

We wanted a departure from the status quo, a break from the inertia that characterised Phil Goff’s time, and a willingness to make the tough decisions that are long overdue.

We have witnessed his determination to fix Auckland, and we must support him as he leads us with decisive action.

Sell the bloody shares!

- Sir Graham Lowe KNZM, QSM