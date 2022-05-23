A one-bedroom property in Wellington has been held up as an example of how dire the rental market is in the capital.

The room itself has a bed, a desk, and no visible openable windows – plus a full shower directly beside the bed.

It's part of a shared residential property on Vivian St and is being advertised for $320 a week – significantly above the upper market rent for a boarding house in the area which is $295.

The listing doesn't disclose how many other rooms use the shared living area, but the apartment is number 14.

The questionable living arrangement has drawn criticism on social media after photographs were posted to Reddit, with people questioning where the toilet was – and whether the flat was an old brothel.

Several people noted the similarities between the one-bedroom and Il Bordello – a now closed brothel run by the infamous Wellington duo the Chow brothers.

Photographs of the interior of the brothel line up almost perfectly to the real estate rental photographs, and the street address is the same.

