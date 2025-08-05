Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

The mess the National Party’s in now - four theories and a prediction - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with Health Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with Health Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The coalition Government is a little over halfway through its term in office.
  • The polls shows the centre-right and the centre-left are roughly equal in support.
  • There are mixed signals for economic development over the next year.

There’s a view that the National Party’s re-election strategy will be based on two things: 1) Labour will call for a capital gains tax, and 2) Te Pāti Māori is scary.

On the other side, there’s a view that Labour’s hopes are pinned on just one thing:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save