Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Simon Wilson: Should buses and trains be free?

7 minutes to read
Catching the train at Britomart. Photo / NZ Herald

Catching the train at Britomart. Photo / NZ Herald

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

OPINION:

This year in Salt Lake City, Utah, they declared a "Fare Free February". Ridership rose 16.2 per cent on weekdays and a very impressive 58.1 per cent on Saturdays. Sundays were high too.

Should

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.