Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Simon Wilson: Party politics and the Auckland mayoral race

7 minutes to read
Viv Beck, of Heart of the City, is standing for Auckland mayor. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Viv Beck, of Heart of the City, is standing for Auckland mayor. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

OPINION

The Labour and National parties now both have a candidate running for Auckland mayor. Not that either of them would put it like that.

Viv Beck, CEO of the central Auckland business association Heart

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.