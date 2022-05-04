Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Simon Wilson: Outrage? What outrage? The cycleway debate

4 minutes to read
Nelson St cycleway: Cheap, easy to install, highly efficient and the traffic flows are good too. Photo / Michael Craig

Nelson St cycleway: Cheap, easy to install, highly efficient and the traffic flows are good too. Photo / Michael Craig

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

OPINION:

Remarkable news from Auckland Council yesterday: Aucklanders strongly support the proposal for a special targeted rate to help tackle the climate crisis.

In a consultation that mayor Phil Goff says generated more feedback than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.