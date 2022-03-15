National Party MP Simon Bridges is quitting politics and will step down as an MP in the next few weeks. Video / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon says Simon Bridges will be a "big loss" to the party, and a new finance spokesperson will be announced in a few hours.

It comes after Bridges, the National MP for Tauranga, announced yesterday he was quitting politics and would step down as MP in the next few weeks.

Bridges announced his decision after telling fellow MPs in caucus yesterday morning, and delivered an emotional speech at a press conference in the afternoon, saying "it's time".

Speaking on the AM show, Luxon said he was sad to see Bridges go, but understood his reasons for leaving and pursuing another career in the commercial world.

"For what it's worth I think he's going to be outstanding at it."

Bridges had been a great champion of Tauranga for 14 years, a senior MP, National leader and a really effective finance spokesman, Luxon said.

"A top guy, a really talented guy and he's going to do really well."

Luxon thought National would have a great candidate emerge in Tauranga to replace Bridges and they would work really hard and win it.

The selection process would take a few weeks before it was announced.

Luxon admitted to TVNZ's Breakfast he had questioned Bridges to make sure Bridges really wanted to leave politics, but was ultimately understanding of his decision.

"I did say 'are you sure this is what you're going to be doing' but it was his decision," he said.

"It's sad to see him go but I fully understand his reasons for doing so, and for doing so now."

He would have kept Bridges as finance spokesman and said he had done a great job in the role.

Bridges said it had been a crazy 24 hours and was a bit like "watching your own funeral".

He told RNZ he had been thinking about leaving over a few months and had weighed up the pros and cons with his family.

He had made his decision based on his own personal reasons, but the latest poll re-enforced things and the signs were it was going to be a very competitive election in 2023.

He couldn't elaborate on what he would be doing, but there were some commercial projects in the pipeline as well as one or two media projects.

Bridges had enjoyed writing over the past couple of years and had a unique perspective.

"I've turned my hobby and love into my profession and I'm looking forward to turning it back into a hobby and being able to talk about it."

On his book, he said he really enjoyed that and it was part of a longer process for him that showed him there were a lot of other exciting things going on that they forget about in Parliament.

When asked if he had made up with Judith Collins, he said he wouldn't go that far.

Bridges said he was proud of helping new New Zealanders get citizenship, helping build infrastructure, the Kaikōura State Highway rebuild and spear heading energy transition.

He thought National could win and that people trusted it with the economy. He thought the risk of a recession was quite high and that would put National in a very strong position.

Speaking to AM, Bridges hinted towards some political commentary and said they were getting warmer when asked about getting involved in some form of entertainment.

He dispelled all rumours of being in Dancing with the Stars, saying he had no natural talent in that area.

On regrets, he said there had definitely been highs and lows, but he wouldn't swap out the lows as they helped build character.

He would miss politics, but his older two children were excited about it because for all of his children's lives he had been away for four to five nights a week.

Bridges believed National would address diversity in the next election and new people would come in.

When asked if he could do any career he wanted, he said as a child he wanted to be a conductor of a symphony or in his older years be a cranky talkback host on a late night show.

Bridges had been a member of the party for 30 years and said he believed in leader Christopher Luxon.

In a press conference yesterday he said it was time for him to explore significant commercial opportunities and maybe a media project.

Bridges said it was "too early" to say if he'd been offered another job.

At age 45, he said he was looking forward to his best years and spending more time with his children.