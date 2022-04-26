Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Simon and Paula Herbert seek permission to double number of chopper flights from Herne Bay home

4 minutes to read
The Herberts and their property(with swimming pool) at the end of Cremorne St in Herne Bay. Photo / File

The Herberts and their property(with swimming pool) at the end of Cremorne St in Herne Bay. Photo / File

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

A wealthy Auckland couple is seeking permission to take more helicopter flights to or from their home in New Zealand's most expensive suburb.

Businessman, marina investor and developer Simon Herbert and wife Paula Herbert want

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.