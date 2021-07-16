Signs of a reduction in synthetic cannabis use but drug detection difficult

The Ministry of Health said it's not clear whether synthetic cannabis usage is increasing, but that they are seeing different synthetic substances emerge. Photo / file

Some officials believe that synthetic cannabis usage could be on a downward trend as prevention measures have an effect on the number of drugs spotted.

This comes after reports from the Ministry of Health's drug early warning system known as "High Alert" showed spikes in the substance in the Lower North Island in March and Taranaki in July.

The drug early warning system launched in June 2020 to reduce harm in New Zealand communities. The system sends notifications and puts alerts out to members of the public when there is a risk related to dangerous drugs in an area.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health told the Herald it is not clear whether consumption of synthetic cannabinoids is increasing, but that they are seeing different synthetic substances emerge from time-to-time.

"There is a risk to consuming synthetic cannabinoids at any time, but at this stage the heightened risk appears to be confined to Taranaki."

The ministry said hospitalisations from synthetic cannabinoids tend to increase sporadically where there is a particular substance or "batch" circulating which – either due to strength or the compound itself – creates increased harm.

National Drug Intelligence Bureau Manager Detective Inspector Blair Macdonald said there is varying degree of risk with each batch of the substances.

"They have unknown effects and dosages and the concentration applied to the plant material can vary wildly."

Macdonald said they can't measure whether more synthetic cannabinoids are being used throughout the country because of the makeup of the drug.

"We can't measure how much consumption of synthetic cannabinoids are being consumed across the country. [This is] unfortunately because of the way it metabolises. We can't have it in our wastewater testing programme so it is very difficult for us to know whether consumption is increasing."

However, he said seizure data of the drug at the border and seen by police showed that usage had dropped steadily since 2016.

"I believe we are [seeing less of the drug] but as we know every time, we see an adverse reaction which sadly with this type of substance is far, far more common than you would see with other substances such as MDMA."

Macdonald told the Herald that since synthetic cannabinoid outbreak during 2016 and 2017, where more 70 New Zealanders died of the drug, a lot has changed to have a positive effect.

This included the introduction of the drug early warning system and reclassification of the two types of cannabinoids (AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB) as class A drugs.

"We had the drug early warning system that began but we also had a legislation change to two of the particularly nasty synthetic cannabinoids."

He said alerts of the substance don't necessarily mean the usage is growing but that it is now easier to identify and spread a message about harm.

"Prior to June last year when the drug early warning system was launched it was very difficult for police particularly, but [also] any of the other agencies to have that holistic overview of the country and identify patterns of harm when it was occurring."

MacDonald said a goal now is to work on how they can get drug alerts to more rural areas.

"We are working really hard to work out how we can get into those community that aren't as technically able or don't have access to the internet."

If you are concerned about your own drinking or drug-taking, you can reach out to the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or text 8681.

You'll be able to speak with a trained counsellor who can provide you with helpful information, insight and support. They're available 24/7, all calls are free and confidential.