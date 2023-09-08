Police are on the scene of two separate crashes on the Waikato Expressway around 400m apart. Photo / File

Police are on the scene of two separate crashes on the Waikato Expressway around 400m apart. Photo / File

Friday peak-hour traffic in Waikato has become significantly more congested after two crashes about 400m apart on the Waikato Expressway.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the crashes near Cambridge around 4.20pm.

“The two crashes are in separate locations, described as around 400m apart,” police said.

There are no reports of serious injuries in either crash.

“The traffic congestion is expected to take some time to ease and motorists are urged to take alternative routes where possible,” said police.

4:50PM - Reports of a crash on #SH1 between Cambridge and Karapiro. Please follow directions of response crews in the area and allow extra time for delays. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/donWubq99L — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) September 8, 2023

Waka Kotahi NZTA urges commuters to follow the directions of response crews in the area and allow extra time for delays.



