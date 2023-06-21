Wellington Regional Hospital is one of the multiple affected hospitals. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Regional Hospital is one of the multiple affected hospitals. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A “significant” ICT outage in the Wellington region means there could be delays across multiple hospitals.

The outage is already causing disruption to systems at Wellington Regional Hospital, Kenepuru Community Hospital, Hutt Hospital and Wairarapa Hospital, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand confirmed.

“As a result of the issue, anyone coming to hospital this morning for outpatient appointments, or planned care and procedures, may experience delays or disruption,” it said in a statement.

“Our teams are working hard to minimise the impact on patients, and we ask people to please be respectful of our staff and one another.

“Anyone who is not able to have their appointment or procedure today will be rescheduled for the next available opportunity, and it is expected that the issue will be resolved later today.”

Te Whatu Ora would not answer questions on which systems were affected and whether surgeries would be delayed.

Anyone needing emergency or urgent care would continue to receive it, and anyone unsure of whether they needed urgent care should contact their GP or medical centre, it said. People could also call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

People experiencing emergencies should still call 111.



