Police are warning of “significant delays” after a serious crash on the Kapiti Coast in Wellington this evening.

Police were called to the scene on SH59 near the restaurant Fisherman’s Table at around 9.30pm, a spokesperson said.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the coast road, between Paekakariki and Pukerua Bay, while emergency services attend the scene. Police are also warning there will be “significant” delays in the area.