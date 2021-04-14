'Sick to the stomach': 16-year-old family cat violently attacked in Whanganui street

CCTV footage shows Tuesday evening's attack. Edited only to blur faces. Video / Supplied

Residents of a quiet Whanganui street are in a state of shock after a family cat was picked up and swung around by its tail before being thrown to the road.

Sixteen-year-old cat Lilly was concussed in the attack on Tuesday evening which was caught on CCTV.

Both the police and SPCA have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

The CCTV footage shows two people walking down a Whanganui East street around 6.30pm.

The pair noticed the elderly cat sitting on the driveway outside a home and appear to encourage it towards them.

A person then grabs hold of the cat's tail, swinging it around in the air before launching the animal.

The cat, jointly owned by a pair of neighbours, suffered concussion in the incident, as well as some cuts and bruises.

Joint-owner Felicity Simmons said she discovered the cat had been injured after a call from a concerned neighbour.

"The cat's 16 and a half, but she's started spending a lot of time next door and the kids really love her. We sort of share the cat," Simmons said.

Sixteen-year-old cat Lilly suffered concussion and some cuts in the attack. Photo / Supplied

"Around 7pm we got a call saying it looked like Lilly had been hit by a car. I went over there and she was drooling with her tongue out and eyes dilated, with cuts and blood all over her face."

Simmons then looked back at the CCTV footage.

"She ended up in the middle of the road and the video cuts out. She must have crawled home eventually."

Simmons said she had no idea why the cat was attacked.

"She's just a little old, elderly skinny cat. It's gross.

"The little girls next door were just beside themselves last night. The teenage son as well, she sleeps on his bed every night."

The attack was captured on CCTV. Photo / File

Simmons' neighbour Natasha, who did not want her last name published, said the biggest concern was the pair appeared to be young.

"It concerns me that a child thinks this behaviour okay," Natasha said.

Natasha said the majority of the street were now aware of the incident and she had received messages from other neighbours.

"I've just had one neighbour message me. She has animals herself, so she's quite distraught," she said.

"I can't get my head around it. It was an unprovoked attack, I'm just speechless."

Police today

confirmed they had been alerted to the incident and are investigating.

The SPCA also confirmed that they had been notified of the attack, and are looking into the matter, so could not make any further comment.