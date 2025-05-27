A woman who conspired with her brother to get him out of prison after learning of their grandmother’s death went to such lengths that she “catfished” another dead person’s Facebook page before adorning it with their gran’s photo.
Even when siblings Natalia Merrin and William James Merrin discussed their maternalgrandmother’s death over the phone, they mentioned that they had no intention of attending her funeral in Minginui, Bay of Plenty, on July 8 last year.
Instead, William was going to meet up with his partner.
William Merrin has already been jailed for his part in the scheme.
“Clearly, he’s a fully patched Mongrel Mob member and has tattoos and has a far more serious criminal history than you do.”
However, the judge said this sort of offending was “serious” and “totally selfish, particularly on the part of your brother”.
“That means that judges become sceptical about bail applications.
“A normal response with these offences, where people have falsified these applications, is imprisonment ... but I do get the sense that the real driver in this was your brother and he has been jailed for it.”
Although Natalia had a criminal history, it was “modest”, so on her charges of conspiring to pervert the course of justice and theft, Judge Clark agreed to commute it to seven and a half months’ home detention.