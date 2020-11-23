Dangerous 24-year-old William Merrin escapes from police custody in Hamilton

Wiliam Merrin is on the run after escaping from police custody this afternoon. Photo / NZ Police

Police are searching for missing man William Merrin after he fled custody in Hamilton this afternoon.

Merrin was last seen at Hamilton Police Station on Anzac Parade just before 3pm when he escaped from Police staff.

Police are appealing tot he public for any sighting of the 24-year-old who is dangerous and should be not be approached.

He has a distinctive tattoo above his right eye and another described as linked writing on his left cheek. The top of his hair has been dyed blonde and he is described as 180cm tall and of slight build.

He escaped wearing shorts and a black Adidas top and has link to both Hamilton and Te Awamutu.

Anyone with information about Merrin's whereabouts or possible sightings is urged to call 111.