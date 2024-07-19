Advertisement
Showdown on the turf: YMP A v Gisborne Boys’ High

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read
YMP A's Tamanay Tuhou (with ball) will be a handful for Gisborne Boys' High School First XI when they meet tomorrow. Photo / Paul Rickard

The Poverty Bay club hockey spotlight this weekend will shine brightly on the much-anticipated clash between table-toppers YMP A and the emerging talent of Gisborne Boys’ High School.

Their 5pm game tomorrow promises to be the match of the weekend.

“It was 2-2 last time out and (Gisborne Boys’ High First XI coach) Wade Manson will want his boys to deliver the same sort of performance against the top men’s team,” hockey commentator Tony Scragg said.

“If the students can attack early, be on fire right throughout the game, they can push YMP A all the way.”

The weekend competition on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve starts at 6pm tonight when the seemingly indestructible YMP A women take on PGG Wrightson Ngātapa.

“YMP should keep their unbeaten record intact tonight, but Ngātapa have been on the improve and will make a game of it for sure,” Scragg said.

That match will be followed at 7.30pm by arguably the second-best match of the weekend - Waituhi v Lytton Paikea Sports Club Traktion in the men’s competition.

“That’s three-versus-four on points on the table, " Scragg said.

“That says it all in terms of how important this match is for both teams.

“Waituhi have shown mixed form lately, whereas Traktion are fast improving. It’s a game that could go either way.”

Tomorrow’s programme begins at 12.30pm when Gisborne Denture Clinic GMC Green take on LPSC Paikea.

“The Green Machine will want to retain their second placing on the women’s points table and Paikea will need to be at their very best to foot it with them,” Scragg said.

The action continues at 2pm when GMC Kowhai face Gisborne Girls’ High First XI.

“The students beat them last time round and I suspect they might do so again.”

Reputation and pride will be on the line in the 3.30pm game between arch-rivals YMP B and LPSC Masters.

“It was 2-2 last time they played each other so expect another tight one,” Scragg predicted.

“The team who wins will have bragging rights until next they meet, which will probably be in the playoffs.”


