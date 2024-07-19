The Poverty Bay club hockey spotlight this weekend will shine brightly on the much-anticipated clash between table-toppers YMP A and the emerging talent of Gisborne Boys’ High School.
Their 5pm game tomorrow promises to be the match of the weekend.
“It was 2-2 last time out and (Gisborne Boys’ High First XI coach) Wade Manson will want his boys to deliver the same sort of performance against the top men’s team,” hockey commentator Tony Scragg said.
“If the students can attack early, be on fire right throughout the game, they can push YMP A all the way.”
The weekend competition on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve starts at 6pm tonight when the seemingly indestructible YMP A women take on PGG Wrightson Ngātapa.