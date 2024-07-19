“YMP should keep their unbeaten record intact tonight, but Ngātapa have been on the improve and will make a game of it for sure,” Scragg said.

That match will be followed at 7.30pm by arguably the second-best match of the weekend - Waituhi v Lytton Paikea Sports Club Traktion in the men’s competition.

“That’s three-versus-four on points on the table, " Scragg said.

“That says it all in terms of how important this match is for both teams.

“Waituhi have shown mixed form lately, whereas Traktion are fast improving. It’s a game that could go either way.”

Tomorrow’s programme begins at 12.30pm when Gisborne Denture Clinic GMC Green take on LPSC Paikea.

“The Green Machine will want to retain their second placing on the women’s points table and Paikea will need to be at their very best to foot it with them,” Scragg said.

The action continues at 2pm when GMC Kowhai face Gisborne Girls’ High First XI.

“The students beat them last time round and I suspect they might do so again.”

Reputation and pride will be on the line in the 3.30pm game between arch-rivals YMP B and LPSC Masters.

“It was 2-2 last time they played each other so expect another tight one,” Scragg predicted.

“The team who wins will have bragging rights until next they meet, which will probably be in the playoffs.”







