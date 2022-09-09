Police swoop after brawl on K Rd. Video / Supplied

Witnesses described chaotic scenes after a brawl broke out at a central Auckland club last night, forcing police to cordon off a section of the street.

Visiting Australian artists MLBRN, AMU tha MC and Say TrueGod had their first New Zealand show at Karangahape Rd's Neck of the Woods last night at 8pm.

But within minutes a fight broke out at the club and police turned up in numbers outside. They were forced to shut a section of K Rd's main shopping strip between Pitt St and Queen St.

A witness who was having dinner at near by Coco's Cantina told the Herald it was around 8.15pm when he saw quite a few bikes go past.

"People riding the bikes were wearing Hells Angels and Mongrel Mob insignia.

"They went past and then more than half a dozen police cars followed."

Police turn up in numbers to put an end to a brawl at a popular central Auckland club on K Rd last night. Photo / Supplied

One person who was at the show said the support acts were performing when the club turned the lights on and told the crowd they had to leave without any explanation.

"The boys [artists] just performed their most popular songs. Because the crowd was getting ugly, the manager said there were fights upstairs and a smashed window."

She said she did not see any fighting.

"We were inside the club enjoying the music. We had no clue there was any trouble outside until the lights came on and we were asked to leave.

"The only time I felt unsafe was when we were asked to leave and no one wanted to go."

A police spokesperson said following reports of disorder-related incidents, police cordoned areas of Karangahape Rd shortly after 9pm last night and worked to disperse groups who had gathered.

"Two people were arrested, a 33-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

"And a 59-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court on September 29 facing charges including assault and wilful damage."