Shots fired on main Napier street: Police call for witnesses after house targeted

Witnesses of the event are asked to provide information to the police. Photo / NZME

Witnesses of the event are asked to provide information to the police. Photo / NZME

Police are calling for witnesses of a group in a car who fired shots at a house on one of Napier's main streets in broad daylight.

The group in the car stopped outside the house on Kennedy Rd at 1pm on Saturday and fired shots at it.

Detective Sergeant Heath Jones said no one was injured and it was believed those involved know each other, and it was not a random attack.

After shooting at the house, the alleged offenders drove off towards the intersection of Kennedy Rd and Lamason St.

Jones said while the team investigating the incident were following a number of strong leads, they are looking for witness information to help identify the alleged offenders.

The investigation team would also like to hear from people in relation to sightings of a Green Honda Stream that was in the area at the time of the incident.

"A number of people have stopped in their cars while the incident unfolded.

"We would like to speak to these people and we also ask that anyone who may have filmed the incident to share it with us," Jones said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference file number 210710/6825.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.