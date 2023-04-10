Police are on the hunt for two masked men after three shots were fired in a residential street in central Dunedin late this morning.

Witnesses at the scene, at the intersection of Manor Place and Melville St, said they heard three shots about 11.10am.

Police showed up about five minutes later, cordoning off the intersection and taking statements from witnesses.

One witness heard three shots and said he believed there had been a drive-by shooting or a similar incident.

He saw a masked man driving a Subaru Legacy.

Another masked man came running across the road to the car.

“Presumably he was shooting at somebody,” the witness said.

The pair then took off in the Subaru.

Three shell casings lying in Manor Place, downhill from the roundabout, had road cones placed over them by police, the witness said.

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured during the incident.

“Initial information suggests the incident involved parties known to each other, and at this stage police do not have concerns for the wider public,” she said.

Cordons were in place while officers worked to establish what had occurred and locate the alleged offender, the spokeswoman said.

More to come.