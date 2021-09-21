ShotCuzz! Bringing vaccinations to the people

Hon Marama Davidson MP and Manurewa Marae Chief Executive Officer Takutai Kemp at the launch of ShotCuzz, a bus designed to make the Covid-19 vaccination more accessible in the South Auckland community. Video / Michael Craig

Hon Marama Davidson MP and Manurewa Marae Chief Executive Officer Takutai Kemp at the launch of ShotCuzz, a bus designed to make the Covid-19 vaccination more accessible in the South Auckland community. Video / Michael Craig

The ShotCuzz mobile vaccination bus was unveiled to the South Auckland community in the Pak'NSave carpark in Clendon today.

Following hot on the wheels of ShotBro, one of a fleet of buses that are being repainted and repurposed to make receiving a vaccination in Auckland easier, the services will be in high-volume, high-visibility sites across the city.

Mobile vaccination buses will be at high volume, high visibility sites across Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson said it was important that people from Manurewa Marae, local people respected and known, are also helping.

Manurewa Marae chief executive officer Takutai Kemp said the bus would build on the work of operating a vaccination centre at the marae where they have immunised more than 30,000 people against Covid-19 since April.

ShotCuzz is bringing community health services closer tot he people. Photo / Michael Craig

"The ShotCuzz bus is a community approach to increasing vaccinations and engagement in our community," said Kemp.

"Our people, our community have been telling us 'bring the vaccines to the people and come out into our community'. So that's what we've done."