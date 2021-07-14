Shop worker hospitalised after Northcote store robbery

Police are investigating a robbery in Auckland's Northcote that left a worker injured. Photo / 123rf

Police are investigating a robbery in Auckland's Northcote that left a worker injured. Photo / 123rf

One person has been taken to hospital after a robbery in Northcote on Auckland's North Shore.

Police received reports that two people had broken into a store on Kilham Ave, just after 5pm and assaulted a staff member.

The worker was left with moderate injuries.

The two people then fled the scene in a vehicle, a police spokesperson said.

Officers were speaking to a number of people at the scene.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who had witnessed the incident or had any information that could help them with their investigation by calling 105 quoting event number P047191766.