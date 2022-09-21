Police are making enquiries. Photo / File

Another Wellington shop has been targeted in an early-morning ram-raid - this time on the Kāpiti Coast.

A police spokesperson confirmed the commercial premise on Maclean Road was broken into at around 5.50am.

A vehicle was reportedly used to gain access, and police are making enquiries.

This is the third ram raid this week, with two others occurring in the early hours of Monday morning.

The first occurred at a vape shop in Kilbirnie, where a vehicle was used to smash inside the store on Bay Rd just before 2am. The offenders fled the scene before police arrived, and could not be found. Further inquiries are being made

The same morning, but futher north in in Ōtaki, another store was raided just before 4am.

A Super Liquor in Arthur St was targeted by offenders who have not yet been found by police.

A spokesperson says inquiries into the theft are ongoing.

Between May and August there were 129 ram raids across Aotearoa, with "almost all" of them being committed by people under 18, according to Police Minister Chris Hipkins.