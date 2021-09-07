Shoe fetish arrest: Man accused of assaulting women for shoes caught by police

A man wanted by police after a series of alleged assaults on women and shoe thefts has been arrested. Photo / NZ Police

A man wanted for alleged attacks - and then shoe thefts - on women in Auckland has been arrested by police.

On Facebook, Auckland police today said they had arrested a 21-year-old man in relation to two alleged attacks, which featured on Police Ten 7 last month.

The man is alleged to have tailed women into apartment buildings before attacking them in the hallway and stealing one of their shoes on June 2.

The first alleged attack was in an apartment building on Wakefield St about 5.45pm.

Security camera footage captures the the man allegedly tackling the woman to the ground and stealing her shoe.

He's confronted by other residents and returns her shoe before leaving.

The alleged second attack was on Airedale St.