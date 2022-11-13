‘Shocked and crying’: Ruby Tui gifts Rugby World Cup medal to leukaemia survivor

The Black Ferns celebrate their sixth world cup victory to a raucous crowd in Auckland city. Video / Reid Etherington

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui was left celebrating her World Cup win without a medal - after gifting it to a young fan who has recently recovered from leukaemia, leaving the young fan “shocked and crying.”

Tui had met the young fan, 11-year-old Lucia Hurst, at a fan engagement event last week, as reported by ESPN assistant editor Brittany Mitchell.

Lucia had reportedly followed the Black Ferns throughout the World Cup and told Tui her dream was to become a Black Fern. Lucia’s father had told Tui of his daughter’s recent cancer battle.

The moment stuck with the 30-year-old, so as she celebrated her side’s historic 34-31 victory over England on the field, she spotted the young fan in the crowd and placed her World Cup winners medal around her neck.

Black Fern Ruby Tui gives her Rugby World Cup winner's medal away to a fan at Eden Park after New Zealand beat England in the final. Photo / Peter Reynolds

Speaking today, the young fan told Newshub at the celebrations in downtown Auckland she was “in shock and crying” after receiving the touching gift from Tui.

“After the game, I hung around waiting for her,” said Lucia. “She gave me a hug and took off the medal and gave me the medal.”

Newshub reported Lucia and her family visited the team hotel on Sunday, trying to return the medal - but Tui would not let them.

Instead, she accepted Lucia’s Player of the Year trophy and one of her cancer survivor beads.

It was one of two magic off-field moments Tui created in the wake of New Zealand’s stunning World Cup final win over England.

After New Zealand somehow survived the deadly English maul to topple a team hailed by coach Wayne Smith as the best of all time, thrilling a record-breaking Eden Park crowd and completing their incredible resurgence, it was Tui’s turn to speak.

The Ferns winger began her post-match interview running high on emotion, thanking the packed Eden Park crowd for their support and beaming with pride.

“How was it New Zealand? How was it?

“I’m just so proud to be a New Zealander right now,” said Tui.

“They said nobody cared about women’s rugby, well guess what? We out here. We’re going nowhere.

“They said we couldn’t do it, they said we wouldn’t and honestly - it took all of us.”

At this stage, Tui had the 42,579-strong Eden Park crowd in the palm of her hand and began to sing Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, the waiata most New Zealanders learn while at primary school. The Eden Park crowd responded in full voice.

One fan posted on social media: “Men’s Rugby can learn a lot from Ruby Tui..her enthusiasm and originality is f***ing infectuous…legend”

Another wrote: “Ruby Tui is an international treasure. That woman gives me goosebumps. What an advocate for women in sport.”











