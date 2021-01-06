Shock after much-loved Rangiora Borough School principal's sudden holiday death

Alan Sutton, principal of Rangiora Borough School has died. Photo / Supplied

A North Canterbury primary school has been rocked after its popular principal died suddenly over the school holidays.

Rangiora Borough School principal Alan John Sutton died of a heart attack while in Ashburton on Sunday at the age of 66.

He had been principal, and previously deputy principal, for more than 20 years.

The school posted on its website that Sutton, from Woodend, will be remembered as a "well-respected and loved work colleague, husband, father, educator and community member".

"This is extremely sad news and our thoughts are with Alan's family," the school said.

A death notice published today says Sutton died suddenly in Ashburton while on holiday.

The "loved husband … much-loved father and father-in-law [and] loved brother .. will be so sadly missed," it said.

The Rangiora Borough School hall is open daily from 10am till midday this week for anyone wishing to leave flowers or messages.

A service to celebrate Sutton's life will be held in Rangiora on Tuesday.

Due to "overwhelming support", the service will also be lived-streamed in the school hall and the school community is encouraged to "celebrate Alan's life at this venue".