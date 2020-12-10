Shelly Bay: Mau Whenua 'not done' after court case funding pulled

Mau Whenua protest organiser Anaru Mepham at the site of their occupation at Shelly Bay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An iwi group protesting the controversial Shelly Bay development are "here to stay", in spite of losing millions of dollars in funding for their court case.

The Herald understands the funding was pulled by WingNut Films, of which Sir Peter Jackson is a director.

Mau Whenua, an iwi group within Taranaki Whānui, are challenging what they deem is the illegal sale of land at Shelly Bay for a $500 million housing development, and have been occupying the land for several weeks now.

Following news of the funding loss, Mau Whenua said through a video on their Facebook page they were "not done" and looking at other means to continue their fight.

Occupation organiser Anaru Mepham said the loss of funding had been a blow.

"The events that have happened today have really highlighted the fact that justice is a privilege of the wealthy and that the burden of truth, and the cost of that burden of truth, rests on those that are less able to afford it."

Mau Whenua member Dr Catherine Love said they were committed to raising the money needed for the court case through other means.

"We're very disappointed that a stream of funding that we hoped would be secure, because of the global Covid epidemic and various difficulties that people are facing, is no longer available to us.

"We are here to stay and we are looking forward to raising the several million dollars or more we need to continue the court case, or take other actions in order to hold our land."

Mau Whenua have been occupying the land for several weeks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She said the court case was only "one of a number of significant actions" they could take, and called for public support for their fight.

"There's a place for you all to be storming and forming … and we're asking and drawing you in. We need your thoughts, we need your action."

She said the fight was to protect their ancestors from similar challenges in the future.

Mau Whenua protest organiser Anaru Mepham said they are "not done" with their occupation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"In 2020 we should not have to be fighting this hard to exercise our Treaty settlements.

"We should not have to be having conversations with city councillors and council executive officers, to school them on what is mana whenua and what is not.

"I don't want my children and grandchildren to spend their whole lives slaving to the crown of thorns. I want this to end here and I want you to join us."