Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to a warehouse blaze in Shelly Bay, Wellington on June 8. Video / Mark Ranford / Nick Grobler

A Wellington pub has come to the rescue of Chocolate Fish Cafe, which has been forced to close for months after a suspicious fire at Shelly Bay seven weeks ago.

A section of the coastal road is expected to remain closed until September due to the asbestos risk posed by the fire-ravaged sawtooth building, also known as Shed 8.

Last week, the Herald reported Chocolate Fish Cafe had been caught up in the road closure, with owners John and Penny Pennington describing not being able to open as “soul-destroying”.

Wellington City Council posted new photos of the scene at Shelly Bay this week on social media. Photo / WCC

Sprig + Fern Berhampore owner John Sommerfield read the article and got in touch with the couple.

“They’re an older couple and they’re battlers. They’ve battled through hospitality for 25 to 30 years, owning businesses.

“I don’t think I could survive as long as they have if something like that [the fire] happened to me. They are genuine people and we were in a position to help, so why not help?”

Starting this weekend, a pop-up version of Chocolate Fish Cafe will open at the pub from 10am on Saturdays and Sundays, with some of their “flash sammies” on the menu as well as coffee.

“Their faces just lit up,” Sommerfield said of the couple when he proposed the idea.

Sommerfield said the pub didn’t usually get busy until after 3pm anyway, so the timing was perfect.

Shrink-wrapped scaffolding, which is five metres high, has been installed to help safely remove the hazardous materials after a suspicious fire at Shelly Bay on June 8, 2023. Photo / Wellington City Council

The pub also has plenty of experience collaborating with other businesses by way of pop-ups, including the Greek Food Truck.

It has been a bit frantic this week getting electricians in to change the plugs for the incoming coffee machine and setting up the till systems, Sommerfield said.

“At the end of the day, if they come out of this on the other side and they’re in a better position or a stronger position and they can open their doors again (touch wood) sometime in September, then that’s a win.”

Pennington said they have had other offers of help previously, but they involved lease arrangements and they needed a kitchen to prepare food.

“His [Sommerfield’s] offer was no strings attached and it was simple. He’s such a nice guy.

“It’s quite a family-orientated local pub, so I think it’s great. We’re all quite excited to be back and doing something.”

Wellington City Council has appointed a specialist asbestos removal contractor to deal with the remains of the fire-damaged building at Shelly Bay.

Shrink-wrapped scaffolding, which is five metres high, has been installed to help safely remove the hazardous materials, the council said in an update on social media.

Decontamination facilities have been set up, including a vehicle wash-down facility.

On-site water dampening is also being used to ensure asbestos fibres don’t get into the air and special vacuums are in place to suck up the asbestos.

The road closure has also stopped construction on the controversial $500 million Shelly Bay housing development. Demolition and groundwork had been under way after years of unrest and the end of a land occupation there last year.

A police investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.