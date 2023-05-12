Brent Cherry cycles through the Makahuri underpass. Photo / David Haxton

Early users of the new 10km-long shared pathway alongside Kāpiti’s newest stretch of expressway have been impressed.

Built as part of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki (PP2Ō) expressway project, the shared pathway, which officially opens tomorrow, links with the previously completed MacKay’s to Peka Peka (M2PP) shared path and runs to Ōtaki River and on through to Te Roto Rd near the Ōtaki Māori Racing Club.

The new shared pathway means three shared pathways have been linked together from Paekākāriki to Ōtaki, creating an enticing cycling journey experience for locals and a tourism opportunity too.

Starting in Paekākāriki, the overall shared pathway cuts through Queen Elizabeth Park, before a short ride east along Poplar Ave, and then along the shared pathway from Raumati South all the way to Ōtaki.

Some of the highlights of the new section are cycling over the Ōtaki River bridge and through an underpass at Makahuri (formerly known as Marycrest).

Malcolm and Lesley Wicks from Ōtaki have previously been driving to Peka Peka to get their cycling in, but with the new shared pathway they can now ride straight from their home.

“It’s absolutely fabulous,” Lesley said.

Malcolm and Lesley Wicks during a break. Photo / David Haxton

Malcolm said the pathway was “about time” and felt there should be more signage.

Currently the two are biking twice a week, but the pair said the new pathway might mean they can do it more often.

Another cyclist, Brent Cherry from Waikanae Beach, was also rapt and noted people could even cycle south all the way to Plimmerton.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional relationships director Emma Speight said there was a growing need for facilities like this.

“While roads are an important part of our transport infrastructure, it’s also essential we help all people, including pedestrians and cyclists, to get from A to B as safely as possible.

“Protected shared paths like this are a proven way to do it.”

She said the path connects communities and helps them access important areas like local schools and recreational sites.

“We’re excited about this new shared path, and we’re excited about the opportunities it brings for Kāpiti.”

The shared pathway over the Ōtaki River bridge. Photo / David Haxton

While not part of the PP2Ō Expressway project, work to extend the shared path is planned.

“It will be extended over the existing Ōtaki River bridge, through Ōtaki town, and up to Taylor’s Rd.

“Works will include clip-on structures on to the eastern side of the old Ōtaki River and Waitohu Stream bridges that allow cyclists and pedestrians to cross those waterways safely.”

This project starts on Monday beginning with the support structures at each end of the old Ōtaki River bridge.

“This part of the project won’t affect road users. However, from August, there’ll be a lane closure on the bridge with temporary traffic management in place.

“This is for the safety of crews and road users and is to allow the support structures to be attached to the bridge. This work is expected to take place over several months.”

Key features of the new 10km shared pathway include:

Safe stream and river crossings

Safe connections to the local road network

An underpass at Makahuri (formerly known as Marycrest) provides safe passage under the expressway, and a signalised crossing by the underpass allows safe crossing of the old State Highway 1

An upgraded railway level crossing at Makahuri

A 3m-wide shared path across the new Ōtaki River bridge

Access to the Winstone Lakes and Te Roto Rd (north of the Ōtaki River Bridge)

Access for horse riders







