The girls' rugby pilot programme at Te Awamutu.

Albert Park was a pink sea this week when New Zealand Rugby representatives came to check out the girls’ rugby pilot programme at Te Awamutu junior rugby sub-union.

The free programme, run with support from Sport Waikato and the Waikato Rugby Union, aims to increase girls’ participation in rugby across five local clubs: Kihikihi, Ōhaupō, Pirongia, Te Awamutu Marist and Te Awamutu Sports.

The girls-only sessions have been running for several weeks, taking place on Monday night with each event having a festival feel and including music and food.

The programme is directed at girls in Years 3-8 with all levels of playing experience and abilities.

During this week’s visit from NZ Rugby, Waikato women’s FPC players, including Vici-Rose Green, have been leading activities for the children.

The girls' rugby pilot programme run by Te Awamutu junior rugby sub-union, with support from Sport Waikato and the Waikato Rugby, has had good attendance.

The sea of pink was caused by the kids’ uniforms, tackle bags, cones, flags, and balls - which were all pink and printed with “Positive Vibes Only”.

The Positive Vibes Only campaign is a sideline behaviour project around the referees, volunteers, and supporting them in all they do.

It’s ultimately about allowing each club to create a vibe and bring people into their community.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.