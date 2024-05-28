Gen Z answer questions about whether they pay attention to the Budget and why it is important to their generation. Video / Ben Dickens

With the Government set to announce the 2024 Budget tomorrow, May 30, video journalist Alyse Wright wanted to hear from young adults on what they were hoping to see in it.

In a vox pop conducted in central Auckland this week, young Kiwis mentioned public transport and healthcare as some of their top concerns that they hope to see addressed.

A few disillusioned students admitted they didn’t realise it was Budget week, confessing that it is not something they have prioritised finding out more about.

Others mentioned “healthcare funding”, “public sector cuts” and “public transport funding” as things they want to see addressed on Thursday.

“By the time we graduate university and we’re standing on our own two feet, it’ll be virtually impossible for us to buy a house in Auckland,” one student pointed out as another one nodded in agreement.

Alyse Wright asked Auckland Gen-Zers what they'd like to see in the Budget.

“Public transport is a big one,” someone else said.

“They got rid of the half-price fares. It costs me $7 every day to commute into uni, I might as well drive at this point,” another young Aucklander said.

The Herald will be covering the Budget announcement live tomorrow. Follow our live updates throughout the day and tune into our live show, from 2pm, hosted by Liam Dann.