Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: We must rise above petty politics

By Shane Te Pou
5 mins to read
Kiri Allan's kindness and leadership qualities were an inspiration, says Shane Te Pou. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kiri Allan's kindness and leadership qualities were an inspiration, says Shane Te Pou. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

When my mum died three years ago, it was a huge loss for our whānau. She was our matriarch. Our glue.

It happened that she died the day after the election – a busy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand