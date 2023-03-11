Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: Time to make early childhood education a public service

By Shane Te Pou
4 mins to read
A community-based network of ECE providers would be cheaper and the focus would be on quality for the kids. Photo / 123rf

A community-based network of ECE providers would be cheaper and the focus would be on quality for the kids. Photo / 123rf

Early childhood education has become big business. The Government pours in $2.3 billion a year in subsidies, with families paying another $700 million. Incredibly, that means early childhood education costs the country nearly as much

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand