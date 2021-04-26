Website of the Year

New Zealand|Politics

Shane Te Pou: Māori-led prison reform signals welcome shift in Crown's thinking

5 minutes to read
Inmates exercise at Waikeria Prison in Te Awamutu. Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald
By: Shane Te Pou

OPINION:

I remember as if it were yesterday the beginning of my fourth form year at Kawerau High School. It was packed to the rafters, mostly with Māori kids like me; cheeky, full of life.

