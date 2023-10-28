Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: Election chaos: not every Kiwi had their voice heard and their vote counted

By Shane Te Pou
4 mins to read
Labour leader Chris Hipkins cast his vote at Māngere Arts Centre; the electorate had 46 election-day voting places in 2020 but this election day, only 38. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Labour leader Chris Hipkins cast his vote at Māngere Arts Centre; the electorate had 46 election-day voting places in 2020 but this election day, only 38. Photo / Jason Oxenham

OPINION

There’s a saying in politics: when something goes wrong, it’s more likely cock-up than conspiracy. This election looks like one hell of a cock-up.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not pushing some Trumpian nonsense

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand