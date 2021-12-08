Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Shane Te Pou: Apathy towards local elections needs reversing

5 minutes to read
With strict campaign spending limits, it is name recognition and strong existing networks that get people elected. Photo / Jason Oxenham

With strict campaign spending limits, it is name recognition and strong existing networks that get people elected. Photo / Jason Oxenham

NZ Herald
By: Shane Te Pou

OPINION:

Few forms of civic engagement are made easier for us than voting in local body elections, yet six in 10 of us conclude that filling in a ballot paper sent to our home and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.